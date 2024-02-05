National Bonds GCEO Unveils Three-pronged Strategy for Savings Boom in 2024

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, UAE – 05 February, 2024

The Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds, the specialist savings and investment company in the UAE, unveiled a three-pronged strategy on today, to drive a nationwide savings surge in 2024. The plan focuses on simplifying the savings process, fostering financial literacy, and leveraging innovation and digital tools.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer at National Bonds, expressed confidence in the strategy, stating, “We aim to make saving a lifestyle, away from consumer culture and empower individuals to achieve their financial goals. By prioritizing accessibility, innovation, and customer-centricity, National Bonds is positioning itself as a key player in shaping a future where saving is not just a necessity but a way of life, fostering a more stable and prosperous future for the UAE nationals and expatriates.”

Pillar 1: Making Savings Effortless, Rewarding and Habitual

According to 2024 strategy, National Bonds will maintain making savings effortless and habitual, allowing them to save as little as AED100, directly from their mobile phones, and entitling them to increased chances of winning from the National Bonds 35.5 million rewards program. This user-friendly approach has contributed to a 24% increase in regular savers year-on-year.

Recognizing the importance of financial literacy, National Bonds is investing in educational initiatives to empower individuals and families to make informed decisions about their finances. This includes workshops, online resources, and targeted campaigns in various communities.

Pillar 2: Fueling Growth with Innovation and Digital Expertise

National Bonds is catering to diverse segments with innovative products like “My One Million” and “Second Salary”, designed to create an additional income stream for individuals. National Bonds will also continue offering customized solutions for high-net-worth clients and corporations.

These products will benefit from AI and IT infrastructure which propelled National Bonds’ mobile app to a 300% user growth in 2023. This commitment to digital transformation ensures a seamless and accessible financial experience for all.

Pillar 3: Putting Customers at the Heart of the Strategy

With an incremental growth of 144% in new customers, and armed with customer insights, National Bonds plan to break new records and set new milestones in 2024. National Bonds has started the year with a new survey Financial Resolutions Survey to gain valuable insights into the savings perspectives and aspirations of different generations across the UAE. This data informs the company’s product development and customer engagement strategies.





