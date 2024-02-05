Celebrate the 'Year of the Dragon' this Chinese New Year at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

(MENAFN- Current Global)

UAE, Dubai, 2 February 2024: Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination is all set to welcome the ‘Year of the Dragon’ with a whirlwind of celebrations, offering an exceptional Chinese New Year experience featuring mesmerizing dragon and lion dances, characters meet & greets, laser shows, fireworks, delicious dining options, thrilling rides and more from Wednesday, 7th February onwards.



At MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the 'Year of the Dragon' takes centre stage, inviting guests of all ages to join the Dragon Warrior himself. Inside the DreamWorks Zone, the Kung Fu Academy introduces a special edition show celebrating the Chinese New Year, from Friday, 9th February to 11th February. The brand new 20-minute fun-filled show invites all young guests to unleash their inner warrior by taking to new obstacle course packed with laughter, excitement, and life lessons. Under the guidance of the wise Master Po, aspiring Kung Fu masters will learn essential skills like discipline, focus, and determination, all while embracing the values of teamwork and perseverance.



Foodies can indulge in delicious Chinese dishes at Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop, featuring a menu straight from the Valley of Peace. From noodle soup to steamed dumplings, guests can uncover Mr. Ping’s secret ingredient. Additionally, the Dragon Warrior Shrine and Gift Shop offer exclusive branded apparel, fans, umbrellas, and new Chinese wardrobe options for the entire family.

A trip to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai would not be complete without experiencing the park’s 29 thrilling rides, attractions, and exciting entertainment. Families and friends can twirl away on the festive carousel, Mr. Ping’s Noodle Fling, for a delightful adventure.



At RIVERLAND™ Dubai, guests are welcome to celebrate Chinese New Year in style, with captivating dragon and lion street performances and meet & greets. The celebrations extend with an exclusive three-course meal with a beverage specially curated at Wok Garden for all the food lovers to enjoy daily from 12:00PM to 10:00PM during the entire month of February for AED 75 per person only.



To complete an amazing evening, guests are invited to enjoy the daily park’s laser show at 7:30PM, 8:30PM and 9:30PM, take loads of selfies during the colourful display of the family friendly fireworks on Saturdays at 9:00PM as well as watch dinos roaring back to life in ‘Dino Mania’, an interactive show from Wednesday to Sunday at 8:00PM.



Guests can enter RIVERLAND™ Dubai for just AED 15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Entry is free for Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park Neon Galaxy or JUMPX.



Meanwhile, LEGOLAND® Dubai continues the festivities for the ‘Year of the Dragon’ from 9th to 18th February. The family-friendly Theme Park, adorned with hundreds of lanterns, Factory Street provides a picturesque backdrop for capturing memorable photos. Visitors are invited to join the daily character parade and interactive experiences such as making wishes on a giant LEGO® Wishing Wall. Kids can build their own LEGO® Dragons and meet LEGOLAND® characters such as Ollie, the Dragon. Don't miss out on the complimentary 'Year of the Dragon' LEGO® Box Set with an AED 399 spend. Visitors also receive a limited edition 2024 Chinese New Year Souvenir LEGO® brick.



For added excitement, guests can take part in the Lucky Red Envelope Hunt across the park, with opportunities to win LEGO® box sets and a stay at LEGOLAND Hotel Dubai. Additionally, guests can indulge in Chinese-themed culinary delights and refreshing beverages at the park.



Families looking for the ultimate ‘Playcation’ can partake in the Chinese New Year Sleepover at LEGOLAND Hotel featuring exclusive activities for hotel guests. Stay in a LEGO® themed room with complimentary breakfast at Bricks Family Restaurant, and access to LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park’s Chinese New Year activities.



That’s not all, guests can savor a limited-time Chinese New Year-inspired buffet on 10th and 17th February from 1:00PM to 4:00PM at BRICKS BRUNCH – Chinese New Year.





