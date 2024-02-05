ISSF Secretary-General Discusses Ways to Enhance Coordination with the OIC General Secretariat

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 5 February, 2024



The Youth and Sports Department of the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a meeting with His Excellency Mr. Nasser Al-Majali, Secretary-General of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, today, Sunday, 4/2/ 2024.



The meeting was attended by Dr. Amina Al Hajri, Director General of Cultural Affairs, and Dr. Maiga Boubakari, Head of the OIC Youth and Sports Department.�



Mr. Al-Majali reviewed the ISSF ten-year plan �2023-2033, and the efforts he is making to achieve the OIC goals and follow up on the implementation of the Resolutions issued by the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers, especially with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosting the sixth session of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, November-December 2025, which will constitute a starting point for implementing the plan.



Al-Majali stressed the importance of the role played by the OIC and the ISSF's keen interest in strengthening coordination with it within the framework of the ten-year plan, as the OIC constitutes the umbrella for the various OIC institutions and agencies.



�Dr. Al-Hajri underlined the �ISSF efforts to implement the ten-year plan, and the major role it plays in promoting Islamic values through sports games and consolidating these tolerant values among the youth group, in line with the OIC objectives, stressing that the OIC will continue its cooperation with the Federation and increase coordination to achieve the aspirations of both sides.

