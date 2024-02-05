EXPERIENCE AN UNFORGETTABLE RAMADAN AT EMIRATES PALACE MANDARIN ORIENTAL, ABU DHABI

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 5 February 2024: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi invites guests to revel in Arabian hospitality at its finest this Ramadan. The opulent beachside resort has prepared a spectacular programme of enchanting dining experiences, unmissable stay packages and personalised wellness therapies throughout the Holy Month.



Iftar and Suhoor at The Majlis by the Sea

The Majlis by the Sea – an exquisite Ramadan tent nestled on a pristine, private stretch of beach – represents the perfect setting for gathering with friends and family after sunset.



Set against the soothing backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, The Majlis by the Sea features an elegant design inspired by the heritage and natural beauty of the Middle East. Stylish indoor décor and an expansive outdoor terrace is elevated by live Arabic instrumental music that herald to a time gone by.



Highlighting Arabic and Emirati flavours alongside a vast array of international dishes, the culinary journey is elevated by the resort’s Michelin-starred restaurants including Talea by Antonio Guida and Hakkasan Abu Dhabi. Guests can also enjoy signature Indian cuisine from Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi and indulge in freshly crafted sushi from a Japanese Michelin-rated guest chef.



The enchanting Iftar experience awaits at AED 345 per person between sunset and 8:30pm, with 50% savings on the listed price for children between 4 and 11 years old. Guests can also enjoy Suhoor available from 10pm to 2am with a minimum spend of AED 200 on à la carte specials. Larger groups of 10 to 50 people can enjoy the convenience of a family-style sharing menu.



With both indoor and outdoor seating, with shisha available, The Majlis by the Sea offers a perfect blend of cuisine and mesmerising views for an unforgettable Ramadan season.



Generous Stay Packages

Guests can check into the Palace with exclusive Ramadan offers including 20% savings on the best available rates and 25% on the second room. Couples staying during this period are invited to revel in the spirit of tradition and togetherness with a complimentary Iftar for two at The Majlis by the Sea, plus a daily Suhoor credit. Complimentary upgrades to the next room category ensure an indulgent, memorable experience from room to room and suite to suite.



Tailored Fitness and Grooming

To help everyone look and feel their best throughout Ramadan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi has introduced two exclusive wellness packages.



Whether fasting or not, guests will benefit from guided light to moderate-intensity workout plans as well as essential nutritional advice from experts. To achieve peak fitness and balance throughout the Holy Month, 60-minute personal training sessions are available for AED 285 per person – or can be booked across 5 one-to-one sessions for AED 1,140.



To stay effortlessly polished during this season, men can avail an unbeatable four-for-two deal on beard and hair trimming, grooming and styling. Acqua di Parma barbers will deliver four treatments for only AED 500, reduced from AED 1,000.



Making Childhood Memories

Creating a memorable Ramadan for younger members of the family, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi is presenting a special Iftar at the junior football pitch replete with fun activities, Ramadan décor and movies. Running every Saturday and Sunday, children also join an enchanting Suhoor filled with delightful activities between 10pm to 1am.





