FALL IN LOVE WITH THE NEW MANDARIN ORIENTAL AL FAISALIAH, RIYADH THIS VALENTINE’S DAY

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 5 February, 2024: The newly rebranded Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh is celebrating Valentine’s Day 2024 with a curated offering that includes an exceptional stay package, irresistible food and beverage experiences, and a rose-inspired wellness treatment.



Dinner at The Globe

One of the most unique and sought-after restaurants in Riyadh, perched atop Al Faisaliah Tower, The Globe is hosting three enchanting evenings amongst the stars in celebration of Valentine’s Day. The talented culinary team has designed a special set menu priced at SAR 780 per person on February 14 – or SAR 480 on February 13 and 15 to ensure no couple misses out. The unmatched, fine dining experience is replete with live entertainment and red roses for each table on February 14.



Afternoon Tea at The Mandarin Lounge

Combining modern charm with warm ambiance, The Mandarin Lounge represents the living room of Riyadh. From February 9 – 17, between 7:00pm – 10:00pm, guests can enjoy Pastry Chef and Author Jason Licker’s irresistible Afternoon Tea which features four exclusive Valentine’s Day treats. This will be elevated by live harp and cello music and a fresh bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day itself. All priced at SAR 280 per person.



Rose Aromatherapy

Inspired by the flower of true love, the hotel’s award-winning spa has introduced Rose Aromatherapy, a deeply therapeutic holistic treatment which combines the power of essential oils with the best of eastern and western massage techniques. The 90-minute treatment is priced at SAR 950 and available from February 7 – 17 to help guests calm their mind and feel their best this romantic season.



Romantic Getaway

Guests are invited to cherish Riyadh’s finest address with a magical couples’ package that encompasses a romantic room setup, daily breakfast for two at La Brasserie, SAR 500 dining credit per night and 20 percent off spa or health services. The exceptional city break is available throughout February to help couples continue their love story at Mandarin Oriental’s newest hotel in the Middle East.









MENAFN05022024005178011710ID1107810691