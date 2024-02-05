Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Set To Soar Past USD 34.01 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Non-alcoholic Beer market size is expected to reach USD 34.01 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The changing consumer preferences toward healthier beverage options, increasing health consciousness, and a growing awareness of the harmful effects of alcohol consumption. Additionally, a rise in the number of designated drivers and people looking for alcohol alternatives during social gatherings has contributed to market growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Non-alcoholic Beer market , a surge in collaborations between breweries and celebrities or influencers has become a notable trend, leveraging their influence to promote non-alcoholic beer and attract a wider audience. The adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly practices in production and packaging is gaining momentum, aligning with the growing environmental consciousness among consumers. These trends aid in the market's growth.

Non-alcoholic beer is a type of beer that has a very low or non-existent alcohol content. It uses the same essential ingredients as regular beer, but the brewing process is altered to prevent or remove the alcohol.

Alcohol-free Lagers Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Alcohol-free lagers dominate the global online market as it is most popular beer style globally, known for its light and crisp taste. Alcohol-free lagers closely mimic the flavor profile of traditional lagers, making them appealing to a wide audience, including consumers transitioning from alcoholic to non-alcoholic beverages.

Social Gatherings and Events is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, social gatherings and events are the leading segments as it is often consumed at social gatherings, parties, and events where people want to enjoy the taste and experience of beer without the effects of alcohol. It is an inclusive beverage option, allowing everyone to participate in the festivities, including designated drivers, pregnant women, and individuals who prefer not to drink alcohol.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Health and Wellness Trends

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with health and wellness trends. Like those in other parts of the world, consumers have been increasingly focused on health and wellness. Non-alcoholic beer aligns with these trends, and European consumers have shown a growing preference for healthier beverage choices.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Non-alcoholic Beer market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Non-alcoholic Beer.

Key Developments in Non-alcoholic Beer Market

Drop Bear Beer Co. introduced two new non-alcoholic beer flavors, Mango Gose and Pineapple Sour, expanding their range of craft-style non-alcoholic offerings.

Key Questions Answered in Non-alcoholic Beer Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

