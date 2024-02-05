               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 5 2024


2/5/2024 7:46:26 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount
Accumulated until 26/1/2024 93,100 543.59 50,608,243
Monday, 29 January 2024 1,700 555.93 945,081
Tuesday, 30 January 2024 1,700 554.72 943,024
Wednesday, 31 January 2024 1,700 553.57 941,069
Thursday, 1 February 2024 1,800 553.09 995,562
Friday, 2 February 2024 1,900 555.47 1,055,393
In the period 29/1/2024 - 2/2/2024 8,800 554.56 4,880,129
Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 2/2/2024 101,900 544.54 55,488,372
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,076,076 treasury shares corresponding to 8.14% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

