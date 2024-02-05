Kochi To Host 6Th Edition Of Indian Boat And Marine Show

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Feb 5 (IANS) Kerala's commercial capital, Kochi will host the 6th edition of India Boat & Marine Show (IBMS), the country's premier boating, marine, and water sports industry-related expo here from February 8 to 10.

This is the only trade show happening in the country for leisure and rescue boating, water sports tourism, and kayaking.

The event, to be held at Bolgatty Palace Event Centre, comes in wake of the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month that a Rs 4,000 crore new ship repair and ship building facility at the Cochin Shipyard will open shortly.

Joseph Kuriakose, director of Cruz Expos, organisers of IBMS said the projects will not only boost infrastructure, but will also generate a lot of employment opportunities and support the MSME sector and considering these, IBMS will play a pivotal role in bringing together the leading suppliers and MSME players to reap the benefits of these growth prospects.

In this context, this year's event will include a full range of stakeholders in the recreational and leisure boating market including speed boats, marine engines, navigational systems, and other supply and service providers.

"The event will not be just about boats and marine equipment, but will cover all water sports and activities. More than 60 exhibitors will display their products and services at the expo and around 5000 business visitors from across the region are expected to attend the expo," said Kuriakose.

An industry pavilion will also showcase Kerala-based SMEs especially boatyards, equipment manufacturers etc will also be a special feature of this edition.

A Vendor Development Programme will also be organised and this networking B2B meet will focus on the programme for the various PSUs including defence establishments, shipyards, p;orts and other agencies involved in these sectors from across the country.

The VDP will focus on the products and services that can be offered by the MSME units to the various PSUs and agencies in this sector. It is as per the Centre's Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme and each agency shall present their requirements suited for the MSME sector.

