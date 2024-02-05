Financial struggles continue for Germany as exports fall more than estimated

(MENAFN) Germany continues to grapple with economic challenges, as recent data from the German Federal Statistics Office reveals a more substantial-than-anticipated drop in exports for December 2023. The struggling global demand has taken a toll on the German economy, which has been beset by various crises since the beginning of the year. These challenges include a decline in exports, nationwide farmer protests, a multi-day strike by train drivers, and intensified discussions within the ruling coalition on strategies to stimulate economic growth.



In December, German exports experienced a significant 4.6 percent month-on-month decrease, surpassing the average forecast of a two percent decline according to a Reuters poll. The Federal Statistics Office reported a 5.5 percent drop in exports to European Union countries and a 3.5 percent decline in exports to nations outside the EU. Furthermore, imports saw a sharp decline of 6.7 percent from November, exceeding analysts' expectations of a 1.5 percent decrease.



The economic woes are further underscored by a contraction of 0.3 percent in Germany's gross domestic product during the fourth quarter, prompting economists to express concerns about the possibility of a new recession. In the broader context of 2023, Germany's overall exports declined by 1.4 percent compared to the previous year, while imports recorded a more severe downturn, plummeting by 9.7 percent.



A prevailing sense of negativity looms over the German export sector, with most industries anticipating a continued decline in exports in the upcoming months. The German Ifo Institute's index of export expectations reflected this sentiment, dropping to minus 8.4 points in January from minus 7.1 points in December. As the nation grapples with these economic challenges, policymakers and industry leaders are engaged in discussions to navigate the uncertain terrain and implement measures to revitalize economic growth.

