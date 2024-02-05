Automotive Wiring Harness Market Is Booming And Predicted To Hit US$ 115.9 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global automotive wiring harness market size reached US$ 83.3 Billion in 2023.

IMARC Group's report titled "Automotive Wiring Harness Market Report by Application (Body Wiring Harness, Engine Wiring Harness, Chassis Wiring Harness, HVAC Wiring Harness, Sensors Wiring Harness, and Others), Material Type (Copper, Aluminum, and Others), Transmission Type (Data Transmission, Electrical Wiring), Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Category (General Wires, Heat Resistant Wires, Shielded Wires, Tubed Wires), Component (Connectors, Wires, Terminals, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global automotive wiring harness market size reached US$ 83.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 115.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Automotive Wiring Harness Industry:

Advancements in Automotive Technologies:

Rapid advancements in automotive technologies, particularly in safety, entertainment, and connectivity features, are propelling the market growth. Modern vehicles are equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, and connectivity features that require reliable and efficient electrical distribution systems. Additionally, technologies like lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous driving capabilities depend on sensors and actuators interconnected through complex wiring harnesses. The growing demand for more sophisticated and safer vehicles is prompting automakers to incorporate these advanced technologies, leading to an increase in the complexity and quantity of wiring harnesses needed. This not only highlights the technological improvements within the automotive industry but also underscores the critical role of wiring harnesses in enabling these innovations.

Stringent Automotive Safety and Emission Regulations:

Governments and international bodies are imposing stringent safety standards and lowering emission targets to improve road safety and reduce environmental impact. These regulations necessitate the incorporation of advanced safety features like emergency braking systems, airbag systems, and emission control technologies in vehicles, which rely heavily on sophisticated wiring harnesses for operation. The complexity of these systems requires highly durable and reliable wiring harnesses to ensure that safety and environmental features function correctly under all conditions. This regulatory push is propelling automakers to upgrade their electrical systems, thereby driving the demand for more complex and higher-quality wiring harnesses to meet compliance and ensure vehicle safety and environmental sustainability.

Rise in Autonomous Vehicle Development:

The increasing development of autonomous vehicles is driving the need for complex wiring harness systems. Autonomous vehicles rely on a multitude of sensors, cameras, and radar systems to navigate and operate safely, necessitating extensive and sophisticated wiring harnesses to integrate these components seamlessly. The wiring harness in such vehicles not only needs to manage power distribution but also ensure high-speed data transmission between various systems for real-time decision-making. This shift towards autonomy in driving technologies is fostering innovation in wiring harness designs, focusing on higher data bandwidth, reliability, and electromagnetic compatibility.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Industry:

Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.)

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Lear Corporation

Leoni AG

Nexans Autoelectric GmbH

PKC Group Plc (Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.)

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

THB Group (AmWINS Group, Inc.)

YAZAKI Corporation

YURA Corporation

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Report Segmentation:

By Application:

Body Wiring Harness

Engine Wiring Harness

Chassis Wiring Harness

HVAC Wiring Harness

Sensors Wiring Harness

Others

Chassis wiring harness accounts for the majority of the market share due to its critical role in providing power, grounding, and connections for all major automotive systems, ensuring vehicle safety and functionality.

By Material Type:

Copper

Aluminum

Others

Copper represents the largest segment accredited to its superior electrical conductivity, flexibility, and durability, making it ideal for efficient power transmission in vehicles.

By Transmission Type:

Data Transmission

Electrical Wiring

Electrical wiring holds the biggest market share, driven by the growing focus on electronic systems for enhanced functionality, safety, and fuel efficiency in vehicles.

By Vehicle Type:

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger cars exhibit a clear dominance in the market, reflecting the high volume of passenger vehicles manufactured and sold.

By Category:

General Wires

Heat Resistant Wires

Shielded Wires

Tubed Wires

General wires represent the largest segment owing to their widespread use in vehicles for basic power distribution and signal transmission across various systems.

By Component:

Connectors

Wires

Terminals

Others

Wires hold the biggest market share as they are the fundamental elements of wiring harnesses, required in vast quantities to interconnect different electrical and electronic components within a vehicle.

Regional Insights:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market attributed to the growing demand for vehicles and the presence of key automotive wiring harness manufacturers.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Trends:

The rising demand for vehicle customization and upgradation is a notable driver for the automotive wiring harness market. Individuals are seeking personalized vehicle experiences, prompting them to upgrade their vehicles with aftermarket accessories and features, ranging from high-performance audio systems to custom lighting and advanced navigation systems. These enhancements often require additional or specialized wiring harnesses to integrate new components seamlessly with the existing electrical system of the vehicle. The trend of personalization is not limited to luxury segments but spans across various vehicle types, indicating a broader market opportunity for wiring harness manufacturers.

