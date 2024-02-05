Airtel Q3 Net Profit Jumps 54% To Rs 2,442 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd on Monday reported a 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,442 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 6 per cent to Rs 37,900 crore during the quarter from Rs 35,804 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. The revenue was partially impacted by currency devaluation in Africa, the company said in an exchange filing.

Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) rose marginally to Rs 208 in Q3FY24 as compared to Rs 203 in Q2FY24.

India revenue of Airtel grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,811 crore during Q3FY24.

The company's subscribers went up to 34.56 crore customers as on December 31, 2023 from 33.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of 4 per cent YoY.

The data customers in both 4G and 5G segments stood at 24.5 crore, increasing by 74 lakh QoQ and 2.82 crore YoY, the company said in an exchange filing.

