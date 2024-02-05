School-Jobs Case Victims Stage Protest Outside Bengal Assembly

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) There was tension in front of the West Bengal Assembly on Monday.

Just when the legislators started entering the Assembly premises to attending the opening day of the budget session, deprived candidates who became victims of the multi-crore cash-for-school jobs case in West Bengal started staging a protest near the Assembly gate, demanding entry and permission to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to express their grievances.

When the police present at the spot stopped the protesters, they sat on the street and started raising slogans. After some time, the police forcefully pushed them into prison vans and took them away.

The protesters later accused the police of acting in an inhuman manner.

“The male cops physically assaulted and dragged the women protesters and pushed them into the prison vans. Some of the protesters were even held by their necks and dragged into the prison vans,” a protester alleged.

Another protester claimed that they have been deliberately denied their legitimate jobs.

“What does the state government want? Does it want us to end our lives protesting in demand of our legitimate jobs,” she asked.

