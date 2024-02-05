Positive corporate outcomes improve European stocks amid ongoing investor uncertainty

(MENAFN) At the commencement of Monday's trading session, European stocks experienced an uptick, propelled by the release of more favorable corporate results. Despite lingering weakness in investor confidence and a reassessment of expectations regarding interest rate cuts, the European STOXX 600 index displayed a 0.2 percent rise as of 0835 GMT.



Shares of Delivery Hero, the German ready-made food company, saw a notable increase of 2.8 percent following the announcement of higher-than-expected core profits for the year 2023, driven by robust demand growth in the sector. Additionally, Lotus shares exhibited the best performance among all stocks, surging by 12.7 percent. The Belgian biscuit production company attributed this spike to the release of its annual results, further contributing to the positive sentiment in the European markets.



However, amid the backdrop of these positive business outcomes, investor confidence faced headwinds from strong jobs data recently released in the United States. This development resulted in a decline in expectations for an early interest rate cut in the world's largest economy, consequently influencing the outlook for other central banks globally.



While the positive corporate results contributed to the buoyancy in European markets, the evolving macroeconomic landscape, especially in the United States, played a pivotal role in shaping investor sentiment. The recalibration of expectations for interest rate cuts in the Eurozone reflected this broader context, with markets currently anticipating a reduction of about 125 basis points by the European Central Bank this year. This adjustment contrasts with the previous week's expectations, which had leaned towards a more substantial cut of 140 basis points. As uncertainties persist, European investors remain attuned to both corporate performance and global economic indicators, navigating the intricate balance between positive business outcomes and broader macroeconomic trends.

