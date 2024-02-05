Qatar Supports UNRWA, Warns Of Grave Consequences If Funding Stops

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The state of Qatar stressed on Monday its continuous support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warning of "disastrous repercussions" in case of discontinuing its funding.

This came during a meeting between Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarinito where they discussed cooperation in humanitarian field, Qatar foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two officials also discussed Qatar-UN cooperation and the latest developments in the Middle East, especially in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to ways to continue the sustainable entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the strip.

Al-Thani reaffirmed "Qatar's continuous support to UNRWA especially for the role it played in assisting millions of people in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

He also called for separating the agency as an international institution with well-established values and traditions from the allegations against a number of its employees who are under investigation.

On his part, Lazzarinito expressed his gratitude to Qatar and their generous support for its programs which helped in providing urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.(end)

