GCC Secretary Gen. Supports Efforts To Reach Comprehensive Political Solution For Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 5 (KUNA) - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi affirmed on Monday support to efforts made to reach a comprehensive political solution for the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the three terms of reference represented by the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, and Security Council Resolution 2216 to achieve security and stability in Yemen.

The Secretariat General stated that this came during Al-Budaiwi's reception of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Yemen and general supervisor of Saudi program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen Mohammad Al Jaber in the Secretariat HQ in Riyadh.

Al-Budaiwi reiterated GCC's firm stand in supporting Yemen's legitimacy represented by the Presidential Leadership Council chaired by Dr. Rashad Mohammad Al-Alimi and the entities supporting him to reach the desired political stability.

He commended the continuous efforts made by Saudi Arabia and Oman to revive the political process, sponsored by the United Nations, to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable solution in Yemen and to alleviate the Yemenis' suffering.

During the meeting, developments in the situation in Yemen, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden were reviewed, added the statement. (end)

os









MENAFN05022024000071011013ID1107810609