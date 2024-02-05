Zoom Drain Expands Further In Southeast Texas With New Location In Houston

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local owner Allison McCarthy looks forward to serving the Katy community and surrounding area and plans to sponsor youth programs in her service area

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain , a leading operator of drain and sewer services, announced the opening of its newest franchise location in Houston today.

The new location will offer drain and sewer services focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain" to area residents.

Allison McCarthy, the new owner of Zoom Drain Houston

The new owner, Allison McCarthy, was drawn to the sewer and drain business because of its essential nature, and she discovered a need in her community.

"I recognized a crucial need in our area for this essential service and was immediately drawn to the innovative business model and the supportive Zoom Drain family," said Allison McCarthy. "This area of Houston is growing and is full of young families. I am excited to be able to offer these services to our community."

Allison is originally from Louisiana but has called Houston home since 2017. She attended LSU, where she received a bachelor's in business management. As a certified court reporter, Allison has managed her own stenography business for the past 10 years. She is a mother to three young children and looks forward to sponsoring youth programs around her Zoom Drain location.



"If nothing else, my life experience and career have taught me that customer service is key," said Allison. "I want our Zoom Drain technicians to be the bright spot in someone's day – always being polite and understanding of our customers."

Zoom Drain provides around-the-clock residential and commercial services centered on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, and more. The company focuses on everything from clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages and everything in between. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and there's never any additional cost for "off-hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

Zoom Drain Houston serves Bellaire, Fulshear, Houston, Katy and the Richmond areas.

To learn more about Zoom Drain Houston, visit

About Zoom Drain

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 59 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow.

