Village Farms International Receives Outstanding Employer Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) is pleased to announce it has been awarded the "Re-Imagine Award for Outstanding Employer” by Options Community Services. The award acknowledges businesses that are committed to cultivating inclusive workplaces in British Columbia and recognizes Village Farms' Fresh Produce and Pure Sunfarms businesses who celebrate and support the rich diversity, team culture, and relationships of their teams. Options Community Services is a non-profit charity providing social services to the municipalities surrounding the Company's greenhouses in Delta, Canada.



"Options Community Services is a valued partner and important contributor of resources to those who need it the most in our community. We are proud to collaborate with them and honored to have our efforts to advance diversity in our workplace recognized with this award,” said Michael DeGiglio, President & CEO of Village Farms International.“We aim to do our part to create inclusive spaces, that are welcoming, dignified and accessible, and thank Options Community Services for the important work they do to help build stronger, more resilient communities that inspire hope.”

For more information about Options Community Services, visit .

