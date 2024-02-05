Fibrogen To Host Part I Of Virtual KOL Investor Event Series To Review Pamrevlumab Clinical Program In Pancreatic Cancer On February 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced it will host Part I of a virtual KOL investor event series on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10:30 AM ET. To register, click here .



The event will feature Andrew Ko, MD (University of California San Francisco (UCSF), UCSF's Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center) and Vincent Picozzi, MD, MMM (Virginia Mason Digestive Disease and Cancer Institutes, Virginia Mason Medical Center), who will discuss the unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for pancreatic cancer, as well as the clinical development program for pamrevlumab*, a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) for pancreatic cancer treatment.

The event will include information on the mechanism of action of pamrevlumab as well as a review of the pre-clinical and Phase 1/2 data for pamrevlumab and the two ongoing trials: the innovative Precision PromiseSM Phase 2/3 trial being conducted by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) for metastatic pancreatic cancer, and the LAPIS Phase 3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

A live question and answer will follow the formal presentations.

The second event in the series, to be scheduled at a later date, will include a review of the development program for FG-3246; a Phase 2 ready CD46 targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

This series is intended for investor audiences only.

About Andrew Ko, MD

Andrew Ko, MD completed his medical training at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (Baltimore, MD) and Beth Israel Hospital/Harvard Medical School (Boston, MA) before moving out west to complete his oncology training at Stanford University. He is currently a Professor of Medicine and Associate Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) and a member of UCSF's Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. His primary clinical and research interests center on gastrointestinal cancers, with a particular emphasis on pancreatic and gastroesophageal malignancies. He has been responsible for developing and leading numerous clinical trials evaluating novel therapeutic strategies for these disease indications (ranging from novel cytotoxics to molecular targeted agents to immunotherapies) supported by industry collaborators, the National Cancer Institute, and various consortia/foundations. His work also entails efforts to identify individual patient/tumor characteristics that influence prognosis and response to specific therapies, including both tissue- and blood-based biomarkers. In addition to his role as Associate Editor for the Journal of Clinical Oncology since 2016, he is currently chair of the NCI's Pancreatic Cancer Task Force; has served on the scientific program committee, grants committee, and specialty editorial board for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO); has played a leadership role within the GI Committee of the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology to shepherd new trial concepts in pancreatic cancer through this national cooperative group; and sits on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Pancreatic Cancer guidelines committee.

About Vincent Picozzi, MD, MMM

Vincent Picozzi, MD, MMM is Director for the Pancreas Center of Excellence, Virginia Mason Digestive Disease and Cancer Institutes, Virginia Mason Medical Center. A summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa graduate from Yale University, Dr. Picozzi obtained his MD degree from Stanford University, did his internship and residency at Harvard University (Brigham and Women's Hospital), and fellowships in hematology and oncology again at Stanford. He also holds a masters degree in medical management Delta Omega, from Tulane University. Dr. Picozzi was an instructor in hematology and oncology at Stanford for two years before joining Virginia Mason, where he has been for the past 38 years. Dr. Picozzi directs an active, comprehensive clinical and translational research program in pancreaticobiliary cancer at Virginia Mason. He has one of the largest pancreaticobiliary oncology practices in the United States. He has published over 150 papers and abstracts, and is currently the principal investigator of 3 registration trials in pancreatic cancer. Dr. Picozzi has been a featured speaker at virtually every major clinical oncologic meeting in the United States, including ASCO (the American Society of Clinical Oncology), ASH (the American Society of Hematology), ASTRO (the American Society of Therapeutic Radiation Oncology), Digestive Diseases Week, AHPBA (The American HepatoPancreaticobiliary Association), ACOS ( the American College of Surgeons), the Best of ASCO, the GI Oncology Symposium and the World Pancreas Symposium. Dr. Picozzi also has held a number of leadership positions with national and regional organizations, including ASCO, ASH, the American College of Surgeons Oncology Group (ACOSOG), the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) (current board member and formal national chairman), the Pancreas Cancer Research Team (PCRT-Executive Committee), the Washington State Medical Oncology Society (WSMOS- Past President x 2), and the Providence Hospice of Seattle (Executive Board). He is currently the Co-Principal investigator of the Precision Promise Clinical Initiative, sponsored by GCAR, in metastatic pancreatic cancer.

About Pamrevlumab

Pamrevlumab is a potential first-in-class antibody being developed by FibroGen to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF). Pamrevlumab is in clinical development for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), and Fast Track designation to pamrevlumab for the treatment of patients with LAPC. Pamrevlumab has demonstrated a safety and tolerability profile that has supported ongoing clinical investigation in LAPC and metastatic pancreatic cancer. Pamrevlumab is an investigational drug and not approved for marketing by any regulatory authority. For information about our pamrevlumab studies please visit .

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF fully human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZOTM) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) and a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) has been accepted for review by the China Health Authority. FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and immunoncology product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding FibroGen's strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding its clinical programs and those of its partner, PanCAN. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential and probability of success of FibroGen product candidates, and statements about FibroGen's plans and objectives and typically are identified by use of terms such as“may,”“will”,“should,”“on track,”“could,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. FibroGen's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the continued progress and timing of its various programs, including the enrollment and results from ongoing and potential future clinical trials, and other matters that are described in FibroGen's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and FibroGen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

*Pamrevlumab is an investigational drug and not approved for marketing by any regulatory authority.

