Ero Copper To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Operating And Financial Results On March 7, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the"Company") will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2023 operating and financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024 Time: 11:30am Eastern Time (8:30am Pacific Time) Dial In: North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340

Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call Pre-Register: Registration link

Register using the link above to bypass the live operator queue Replay: North America: 1-800-319-6413, International: +1-604-638-9010 Replay Passcode: 0675

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, low carbon-intensity copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR (). The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“ERO”.

