Daxtra Enters 2024 With Strong Momentum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced Leadership Team, Top-Tier Investor and Expanding Global Footprint Position AI-Powered Recruiting Solutions Provider For Continued Growth

EDINBURGH, Scotland and RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxtra , the leading provider of AI-enriched software for the talent acquisition ecosystem, today reported its 2023 accomplishments and reinforced its strong momentum going into 2024 thanks to its newly expanded leadership team, expanding global footprint and cutting-edge AI technology. Daxtra addresses key challenges faced by recruiters and candidates, improving recruiting processes for multi-national enterprises, staffing agencies and other software vendors. It processes over one billion resumes, performs more than 25 million searches a year and is poised for continued growth in 2024.

Daxtra enters 2024 with a strong leadership team after making key new hires in 2023. Daxtra founder and former CEO Andrei Mikheev assumed a new role as Chief Innovation Officer. Terry Baker joined as the new CEO, bringing more than 30 years of experience managing high-growth technology companies. Dan Surette joined Daxtra as CFO, adding his broad range of global finance experience to the leadership team. Christian Ward also returned to Daxtra as CEO for Asia-Pacific operations. Chris Wirt was promoted to Vice President of Sales – Americas, while Terry Bustamante was promoted to Vice President of Alliances & Partnerships, a strategic role that builds long-lasting relationships with industry partners. With this team in place, Daxtra's leaders bring years of expertise that will serve to further the company's goals and reputation in both the North American and global markets.

Daxtra continued to innovate its suite of products, expanding the intelligent ranking in Daxtra Search Nexus to rank candidate applications, aiming to solve the challenge clients were experiencing in managing high volumes of applications. Daxtra is also taking a federated approach to using large language models (LLMs) to enhance its skills taxonomy, parsing accuracy and matching algorithms---with further rollouts of LLM improvements to Daxtra Search Nexus and Daxtra Parser on the product roadmap for 2024.

“Taking a federated approach to the use of LLMs in our products has further differentiated Daxtra's solutions and delivered unprecedented value to our customers,” Daxtra CEO Terry Baker said.“We also provided value by launching significantly enhanced partnerships with both ATS providers and job board sites to further accelerate sourcing for customers. We continue to add new partnerships that we look forward to announcing during 2024.”

In June 2023, Daxtra announced a majority growth investment from Strattam Capital. With this investment, Daxtra will meet customer demand in North America while continuing to offer high-quality solutions and support to its global customer base.

CEO Baker commented on the company's strong momentum, observing that Daxtra has consistently demonstrated the ability to deliver quality AI-powered solutions that seamlessly improve systems and processes. He said,“Daxtra has demonstrated innovation, agility and flexibility in the last year. With a great team on board and the support of Strattam Capital, we're looking forward to a year of exciting growth and working towards ambitious targets in 2024.”

For more information about Daxtra, please visit .

About Daxtra

Daxtra specializes in intelligent recruitment automation, AI-powered search and match, and multilingual resume and job parsing in 40+ languages. Built on AI and machine learning, our technology seamlessly integrates with recruitment tech stacks, like an ATS or CRM. Headquartered in the UK, Daxtra has been developing innovative recruitment software since 2002 and supports customers globally via offices in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Ruth Ritzema Daxtra ... Jeanne Achille The Devon Group ...