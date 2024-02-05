Achilles Therapeutics To Present At The 10Th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360 Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing AI-powered precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens to treat solid tumors, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the following conference:
10th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360 Conference (IO360)
Speaker: Sergio Quezada, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer
Presentation: Targeting Clonal Neoantigens with Precision Cell Therapies
Location: New York Marriott at The Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn NY
Date: February 29, 2024
Time: 10:30am ET
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing AI-Powered precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUSTM bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.
