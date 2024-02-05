(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
5 February 2024
Notification no. 1/2024
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
Appendix - Carsten Egeriis - transferred(6331182.1) Appendix - Frans Woelders - transferred ENG(6331268.1) Appendix - Karsten Breum - transferred ENG(6331238.1) Appendix - Magnus Agustsson - transferred ENG(6331274.1) Appendix - Stephan Engels - transferred ENG(6331246.1)
