Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

5 February 2024

Notification no. 1/2024

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

