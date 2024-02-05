AI technologies assists Russia develop economic progress

(MENAFN) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Friday that the country's economy outpaced its European counterparts in 2023, achieving a remarkable 4 percent growth.



Speaking at the Digital Almaty 2024 forum in Kazakhstan, Mishustin attributed the above-average growth to the swift integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across diverse economic sectors.



Highlighting the economic impact of introducing AI technologies, Mishustin emphasized that the initial effect amounted to approximately one trillion rubles (USD11 billion). Looking ahead, he projected this figure to surpass ten trillion rubles by the end of the decade, contributing an estimated 6 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



According to the Prime Minister, the application of AI technologies in economic and administrative sectors has seen a significant increase of 1.5 times on average over the past two years. Mishustin expressed optimism, anticipating that this trend will persist, driving further advancements in digital solutions and AI integration.



"We continue to work on their implementation in all areas, including those based on artificial intelligence… We are taking global trends into account – they help us respond to very difficult internal and external challenges," Mishustin stated, emphasizing the strategic importance of digital transformation in addressing contemporary challenges.



Russia currently stands among the top three countries globally with significant competencies in digital technologies, as noted by Mishustin. Furthermore, he expressed Russia's commitment to sharing its expertise and developments in the digital sphere with international partners.



The Prime Minister outlined Russia's focus on future development, emphasizing the launch of large projects in technological sovereignty, often referred to as "megaprojects." Additionally, efforts are directed towards enhancing the training of engineering teams and further implementing innovative digital technologies across various sectors.



As Russia positions itself as a digital frontrunner, Mishustin's remarks underscore the transformative role of AI technologies in driving economic growth and resilience, setting the stage for continued advancements and collaboration in the global digital landscape.



MENAFN05022024000045015687ID1107810549