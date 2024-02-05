IADA Welcomes 6 New Verified Products And Services Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hawker 800XP listed exclusively by Jet Access, Greenfield, Ind., on IADA's marketing portal AircraftExchange.

- IADA Executive Director Wayne StarlingUSA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has added six verified products and services members to its roster. The newest IADA-Verified products and services companies are AeroProjx Int, Aviation Legal Counsel, Aviation Maintenance Support, Jet Access Group, MRO Insider, and Vedder Price.“These newest IADA-Verified products and services members represent the support disciplines that are integral to successful preowned aircraft transactions,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling.“Our Board of Directors is delighted to accept their membership into IADA. They join nearly 90 IADA support companies serving the preowned business aircraft resale industry.”The new member products and services companies and their areas of aviation expertise and locations are listed here:AeroProjx Int is a Berlin-based consultancy that conducts business aircraft maintenance and engineering projects, base maintenance oversight, customer liaison, pre-purchase inspection oversight, technical support for transactions, aircraft record reviews, completion and refurbishment oversight and management, and airworthiness reviews. Its website is .Aviation Legal Counsel has years of experience in aviation, including aviation legal considerations, aircraft operations, and maintenance. The team has extensive experience in hundreds of aircraft transactions, ranging from home-built aircraft through large-cabin corporate aircraft with every major manufacturer, including rotorcraft. Aviation Legal Counsel concentrates on aircraft and aviation related transactions, cross-border transactions, airman defense before the FAA and Department of Transportation, airport real estate and land use, and civil litigation arising from aviation related disputes. Its website is .Aviation Maintenance Support was founded in 1985 and provides aircraft maintenance services to private and business jet aircraft. Today, Aviation Maintenance Support provides a variety of services that can be used individually or in a combination. It provides acquisition assistance, sales assistance, reviews, audits, oversight, department management, aircraft management and maintenance management, for short term or ongoing service. Its website is .Jet Access Group is a vertically integrated, fully transparent full-service aviation management company committed to making private jet travel safe, cost-effective, uncomplicated, and comfortable. It is also a strategic partner in integrating a more efficient and holistic airport operation. Jet Access Group is also an IADA-Accredited dealer member of IADA. Its website is .MRO Insider was founded in 2016. The MRO Insider app allows users to 'ping' service providers based on the current aircraft location, eliminating the redundant phone call and email process. The platform currently has over 2,700 registered tail numbers and over 420 provider locations. Its website is .Vedder Price P.C. is an international business-focused law firm serving sophisticated clients of all sizes and industries from offices across the U.S. and in the UK and Asia. Its website is .IADA's Products and Services members are companies whose primary focus is related to the support of aircraft transactions. The application process for products and services membership requires companies to contact three IADA members to obtain their support as a sponsor.About the International Aircraft Dealers AssociationIADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-Accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world's dealers combined. Ninety-six percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 72 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 61 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 46 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 46 percent work in the Middle East and 46 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to .About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to .

Jim Gregory for IADA

James Gregory Consultancy llc

+1 316-706-9147

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other