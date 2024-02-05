HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. To Host Charity Gala In Celebration Of The Lunar New Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Proceeds from the gala will benefit SickKids, a hospital dedicated to improving children's health

- Michael Xia, Chief Investment Officer for HRU Mortgage Investment Corp, CANADA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. is delighted to announce the HRU 2024 Chinese New Year Annual Dinner, taking place on Saturday, February 17th, 2024. The Golden Fortune Gala celebrates the Lunar New Year and marks a continued commitment to philanthropy in partnership with SickKids Foundation.The event is set to offer an exquisite experience at the Markham Marriott Ballroom from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST, with a grand dinner that blends traditional Chinese fare with modern gastronomy. In the spirit of the Year of the Dragon, the gala's atmosphere will be steeped in cultural richness, featuring a Casino Royale segment for attendees to engage in the thrill of casino games."We are ushering in the Lunar New Year with open hearts and high hopes,” said Michael Xia, Chief Investment Officer for HRU Mortgage Investment Corp.“Our collaboration with SickKids is a reflection of our core values-community and compassion. Together with esteemed partners like RBC and Chartered, we are dedicated to not just celebrating prosperity but extending it to those in need. The future is bright, and together, we can illuminate the path for children's health and wellbeing.”All of the evening's proceeds, including casino earnings, will be generously donated to the SickKids Foundation. This partnership underscores a shared vision of fostering impactful community initiatives and enhancing the lives of children. HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. extends a warm invitation to all who wish to contribute to this noble cause.Attendance is by invitation only, honouring individuals from all fields of industries who share a generous spirit and a commitment to making a difference.About HRU Mortgage Investment CorporationHRU Mortgage Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HRU Financials Ltd., is an alternative mortgage investment provider and lender established in Toronto in 2016. As one of Canada's exclusive non-bank lenders, the company manages a diversified mortgage portfolio in the Greater Toronto Area, the largest and most reliable housing market in Canada. The company prides itself on its mission to deliver the best possible return on investments for shareholders while delivering excellent customer service. For more information, visit .###

Michael Xia

HRU Financial Group

+1 647-829-8271

...