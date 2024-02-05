Business Reporter: The Need For Implementing Robust Internal Communications Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Why internal communications professionals and strategies are key to change management

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Cathy Phillips, Managing Director, H&H talks about why, despite the current trends of cost cutting in the business sector, the internal communications budget, if anything, should be increased to foster change management and the adoption of new digital technologies.According to Accenture, the rate of change from 2017 to 2022 was fifty times faster than in the preceding five years. During this fast-paced shift, it's key that employees hear about not only the HOW but also the WHY of any changes and are engaged in the transition process. Internal communications platforms can provide them with a forum where they can voice their opinions, as well as share their ideas and concerns about how their constantly changing working environments.Effective internal communications is fundamental to enriching company culture and embedding transformation change.By providing opportunities for employees to discuss and share their views, internal communications can help shape aspects of the company's culture and gather valuable input to topics including ED&I or ESG.For a successful implementation of new technologies, internal communications professionals can communicate the technology's potential and encourage the workforce to explore the new capabilities it will bring. They can facilitate discussions about how technology can make individual jobs more productive and help employees feel confident when using it.Whatever the challenge, internal communications leads to an informed and engaged workplace that is well equipped to navigate any changes.H&H partners with organisations who have realised how internal communications can drive company performance and the bottom line in several different areas ranging from employee experience to leadership, to culture and wellbeing.To learn more about how enhanced internal communications can increase the success rate of transformation projects, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About H&H AgencyH&H is the UK's leading Internal Communications and Employee Engagement agency using a resourceful mix of common sense, insight and creativity to help businesses navigate big transformational changes, connect people with the direction of the business, guide leaders and managers and influence behaviours.

