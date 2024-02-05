The Realty Medics Transitions To Property Management Specialist Roles Develops Call Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Realty Medics Logo

Orlando's The Realty Medics is transforming its property management approach with specialized teams and launching a dedicated call center for owner assistance.

ORLANDO, CENTRAL FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Realty Medics , an Orlando-based property management company, announced the transition of their existing business model to teams of property management specialists. The Realty Medics also announced the launch of a dedicated call center for property owners to receive real-time assistance with their requests.The team model will allow current staff members to become experts in specialized areas of property management, working to provide peace of mind, rather than each property manager operating as a“jack/jane-of-all-trades” to their set list of clients.“It's really hard for one person to be really good at every piece of the required knowledge base of being a property manager and being available for their clients 24/7,” said The Realty Medics president Ben Sencenbaugh .“So we're allowing our current team members to do what they do best. That way property owners can immediately reach an expert in handling their specific request.”Sencenbaugh added the transition also removes potential bottlenecks to addressing multiple client inquiries when a property manager is handling an urgent situation for another client.Through the use of enhanced technology, every specialist in the center will have access to information about the property, its history and its specific needs. This way, property owners will have immediate assistance with their inquiry by calling the main call center number or sending a message to the main support email.“We appreciate our clients and constantly look for ways to improve their experience working with The Realty Medics,” Sencenbaugh said.“We've done that with our software, like the property performance dashboard. It's a better way of doing business and levels up our customer service.”About The Realty MedicsThe Realty Medics is Orlando, Florida's, highest five-star rated property management company, overseeing more than 1,600 rental properties. Using advanced technology developed by a NASA scientist, The Realty Medics combine technology and customer service to engineer a better experience for clients and tenants.

Chris Rich

The Realty Medics

+1 321-396-1576

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube