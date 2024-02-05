Almalinux OS Foundation Announces Two New Board Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT MYERS, FLA., USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open source CentOS Linux replacement AlmaLinux, today announced that Alejandro (Alex) Iribarren and 吉田淳 (Jun Yoshida) are the newest members of the organization's board, following a recent election aimed at including a greater variety of voices that help drive the organization's future.The official announcement , including summaries of the two new board members' experience, was posted on December 19, 2023, following the conclusion of the 2023 election. They will both hold their seats for 3 years. Iribarren, a systems engineer at CERN, and Yoshida, who drives the development of MIRACLE LINUX and open source adoption at Cybertrust Japan, and add greater diversity to the AlmaLinux board, bringing new sections of AlmaLinux OS users to the group and helping to ensure the community's leadership moves the project forward with everyone in mind.“Jun and Alex bring entirely new sections of AlmaLinux OS users to the board, ensuring that our leadership continues to move the project forward with everyone in mind,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.“While this election didn't involve much contention, we still are emboldened by the participation of our members.”About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

