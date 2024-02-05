Event Management Software Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 10.08% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the event management software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% between 2022 and 2029.Event Management software allows for the creation of a virtual venue in which attendees can access event content and sessions, and the increasing number of virtual events is the major driving force behind the growth of the event management software market. Therefore, according to the elevent survey data, individuals are more likely to organize in-person corporate events in 2022, 47.6% were likely to organize outdoor in-person events, and 41.8% to organize virtual events.Event management software assists individuals or organizations in planning, organizing, and managing a variety of events stream processing It simplifies the entire event planning process by automating registration, ticketing, venue management, budgeting, and scheduling. Additionally, the rising popularity of digital platforms such as social media contributed to the growth of the event management software market.Several product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, which is accelerating the growth of the event management software market. For instance, in January 2023, Qgiv launched new event management software for nonprofits which is designed to help charitable organizations increase event registrations and attendance. Additionally, in November 2023, Eventsforce, powered by Simpleview, launched the Eventsforce mobile app, an expandable event app solution designed to help event planning success, the new mobile app makes use of an upgraded technology stack to help inspire, engage, and connect event attendees.Access sample report or view details:The event management software market, based on software is segmented into five main categories namely event planning, event marketing, venue & ticket management, analytics and reporting, and others. Event marketing account for a major share of the event management software market as the software aids in the promotion, management, and engagement of attendees before, during, and after an event. This includes features including email marketing, social media integration, targeted advertising, and personalized communication.The event management software market, based on enterprise size is segmented into two main categories namely large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. Large enterprises accounts for a significant share of the event management software market as they require powerful software solutions that can handle multiple events at once, such as integrating with other enterprise systems, managing a large number of attendees, and providing advanced reporting and analytics capabilities.The event management software market, based on end-user is segmented into five main categories namely corporate, government, education, media and entertainment, and others. The corporate sector widely uses event management software to plan and organize a wide range of corporate events including conferences, meetings, product launches, trade shows, and team-building activities. The software helps to streamline event registration, attendee management, scheduling, venue selection, budgeting, marketing, and participant communication.North America is projected to account for a significant share of the event management software market due to the increasing number of virtual events and the presence of industry leaders. Additionally, North America is home to numerous prominent market players of event management software such as Aventri, Cvent, Ungerboeck, and Eventbrite which are accelerating to the growth of the market in the region.The research includes coverage of Cvent Inc., Active Network, Aventri Inc., Eventbrite, Ungerboeck Software International Inc., Certain Inc., SignUpGenius Inc., EMS Software, and Event Espresso are significant market players in the event management software market.This analytics report segments the event management software market using the following criteria:.By SoftwareoEvent PlanningoEvent MarketingoVenue & Ticket ManagementoAnalytics and ReportingoOther.By Enterprise SizeoLarge EnterprisesoSmall & Medium Enterprises.By End UseroCorporateoGovernmentoEducationoMedia and EntertainmentoOther.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Cvent Inc..Active Network.Aventri Inc..Eventbrite.Ungerboeck Software International Inc..Certain Inc..SignUpGenius Inc..EMS Software.Event EspressoExplore More Reports:.Electronic Design Automation Software Market:.Contact Center Software Market:.Virtual Tour Software Market:

