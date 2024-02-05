BOPP Films Market Size, Business Opportunity And Future Demand 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global BOPP films market size reached US$ 21.1 Billion in 2023.

The global BOPP films market size reached US$ 21.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the BOPP Films Industry:

Increasing Sustainability and Recycling Initiatives:

The growing environmental concerns and implementation of strict regulations regarding plastic use and disposal are encouraging the adoption of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films for their recyclability and lower carbon footprint compared to other plastic films. Manufacturers are focusing on producing eco-friendly BOPP films, incorporating post-consumer recycled content, and enhancing the recyclability of their products. This shift towards sustainability not only aligns with efforts to reduce plastic waste but also caters to the rising demand for green packaging solutions. By offering a more sustainable alternative without compromising on quality or functionality, BOPP films are a preferred choice in various sectors, including the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Technological Advancements in BOPP Film Production:

Innovations in manufacturing processes are leading to the development of BOPP films with superior properties, such as enhanced barrier characteristics, improved mechanical strength, and better printability. These advancements enable the production of thinner, more resistant films that are suitable for a wider range of applications, ranging from packaging to specialty tapes and labels. Moreover, technology-driven improvements in production efficiency and waste reduction contribute to cost savings and environmental benefits, making BOPP films more competitive in the market. The continuous improvement of BOPP film technologies is instrumental in meeting the changing demands of industries and individuals.

Growing Demand for High-Barrier Packaging Solutions:

High-barrier packaging is essential for protecting sensitive products from moisture, oxygen, light, and other factors that could compromise their quality and shelf life. BOPP films, especially when coated or laminated with materials like ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) or polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), offer exceptional barrier properties against gases, aromas, and water vapor. This makes them ideal for packaging applications in industries, such as pharmaceuticals, where product integrity and protection are paramount. The rising demand for high-quality, long-lasting packaging for healthcare products is catalyzing the demand for high-barrier BOPP films.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global BOPP Films Industry:

Altopro S.A. de C.V.

Amcor Plc

Ampacet Corporation

Chiripal Poly Films Limited

Clondalkin Flexible Packaging

Cosmo Films Limited

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

Innovia Films Limited (CCL Industries)

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Mondi Plc

Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Printpack Holdings Inc.

Toray Industries Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

BOPP Films Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

Wraps

Bags and Pouches

Tapes

Labels

Others

Bags and pouches exhibit a clear dominance in the market attributed to their versatility, durability, and excellent barrier properties against moisture and gases.

By Thickness:

Below 15 microns

15-30 microns

30-45 microns

More than 45 microns

15-30 microns represent the largest segment due to its optimal balance between strength, transparency, and cost, making it ideal for the packaging of food items, textiles, and other consumer goods.

By Production Process:

Tenter

Tubular

On the basis of the production process, the market has been bifurcated into tenter and tubular.

By Application:

Food

Beverage

Tobacco

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Food accounts for the majority of the market share, as BOPP films offer excellent moisture barrier properties, clarity, and resistance to oils and fats, essential for preserving freshness and extending shelf life.

Regional Insights:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market owing to the increasing consumer preference for packaged foods.

Global BOPP Films Market Trends:

The growing emphasis on packaging personalization and customization due to digital printing advancements is offering a favorable market outlook. BOPP films are particularly compatible with digital printing technologies, which allow for vibrant, high-resolution graphics and on-demand printing capabilities. This trend caters to the marketing strategies of brands that aim to engage individuals with limited-edition packaging, personalized products, or targeted promotions. The increasing accessibility and cost-effectiveness of digital printing technology are prompting the use of BOPP films for customized packaging solutions.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

