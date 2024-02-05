UK economy gets hit hardest among its European peers by shipping disruptions in Red Sea

(MENAFN) A recent S&P Global PMI survey has unveiled the profound impact of shipping disruptions in the Red Sea on the United Kingdom economy, surpassing its European counterparts. The findings indicate that 12 percent of United Kingdom manufacturers have reported disruptions in delivery times due to Houthi rebel attacks on ships in the waterway, compelling shipping companies to reroute vessels around the southern tip of Africa. In comparison, Greece, France, and Germany have experienced slightly fewer impacts, with 9 percent and 8 percent of manufacturers affected, respectively.



S&P analysts noted that the Red Sea crisis had a particularly marked impact on European companies in January, with United Kingdom producers emerging as the worst affected among the monitored countries. Businesses participating in the survey revealed that delivery times were extended by an estimated 12 to 18 days, resulting in disruptions to production schedules and mounting inflationary pressures.



The rerouting of vessels away from the Red Sea has not only delayed deliveries but has also led to increased shipping costs, causing a rise in input costs for United Kingdom manufacturers for the first time since April of the previous year. The survey highlighted supplier price increases across various sectors, including chemicals, electronics, energy, foodstuffs, metals, packaging, and timber. In response to heightened costs, manufacturers had to pass on the burden to customers, resulting in the most significant surge in output costs since September.



Compounding the challenges, the survey noted a decline in new orders, attributed to weaker demand both domestically and internationally. The multifaceted impact of the Red Sea crisis on the United Kingdom economy underscores the complex interplay of global events on manufacturing, supply chains, and economic resilience.



