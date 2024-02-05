Data shows foreign tourism in Russia recuperating

(MENAFN) Amidst Western sanctions and geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine conflict, Russia experienced a notable resurgence in foreign tourism in 2023, surpassing expectations, as reported by Russia's security service (FSB). According to FSB data, foreign tourists made 670,700 visits to Russia last year, marking a remarkable threefold increase compared to 2022.



Chinese residents played a significant role in driving this surge, accounting for nearly one-third of the total foreign tourist trips. This spike was particularly notable following the implementation of a visa-free regime for group tours, enhancing the appeal of Russia as a destination. Germany and Turkey also contributed to the surge, with both countries witnessing a twofold increase in tourist visits. The top five countries in terms of tourist trips to Russia also included the United Arab Emirates and Turkmenistan.



It's crucial to note that FSB data focuses on the number of trips, counting instances when a foreigner enters the country, rather than individual visitors. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), which considers individuals, provided slightly lower estimates, reporting 580,000 people in foreign tourism traffic for 2023. ATOR anticipates up to a fourfold increase in foreign tourism to Russia in 2024, citing factors such as the weakened ruble and the introduction of a new e-visa scheme, simplifying travel for citizens of 55 countries and making trips more cost-effective.



The overall influx of foreign citizens to Russia, encompassing tourists and other visitors, witnessed an 18.6 percent year-on-year increase in 2023, according to FSB data. Over the past year, foreigners crossed the Russian border 15.4 million times, reflecting a positive trajectory in Russia's tourism landscape despite prevailing geopolitical challenges.





MENAFN05022024000045015687ID1107810521