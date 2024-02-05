Ukrnafta Begins To Drill Another Oil Well In Northeastern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrnafta PJSC has started well construction operations in northeastern Ukraine. The estimated initial rate of the new well is 26.5 tonnes of oil per day.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrnafta PJSC CEO Serhii Koretskyi on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukrnafta is starting the construction of a new inclined well in northeastern Ukraine. The preparation of a drilling site has already begun. The projected depth is 3,314 meters,” Koretskyi wrote.

In his words, it is the first of Ukrnafta's 30 wells to have been drilled with the use of the company's own drilling equipment in 2024.

A reminder that Ukrnafta PJSC put into service eight new oil wells in 2023. In contrast to 2022, Ukrnafta's production of oil and condensate increased by 3% to 1.41 million tonnes last year. The company's gas production rose by 6% to 1.1 billion cubic meters.

Photo: illustrative