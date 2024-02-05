Rada Speaker, OSCE PA President Discuss Priority Issues For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met in Kyiv with a delegation led by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Pia Kauma.

That's according to Stefanchuk's Facebook posing, seen by Ukrinform.

He noted that the parties spoke ahead of the meeting of the Special Committee Ukraine Support Parliamentary Group, scheduled for Monday. According to Stefanchuk, this sends an important signal of support for Ukraine.

During the meeting, Stefanchuk focused on priority issues, in particular rallying military, political, and economic support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression; facilitating the implementation of the goals of the Ukrainian President's Peace Formula; ensuring tougher sanctions pressure on Russia and its further international isolation; and holding Russia accountable under international law.

Also during the meeting, the parties touched upon the issues of the liberation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and other temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the return of illegally deported children.

"Another important issue is the so-called 'elections' in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. I am counting on the official reaction from the OSCE PA with a strong condemnation of Russia's attempts to hold these 'elections,'” Stefanchuk emphasized.

He called on the president of the OSCE PA and the assembly she heads to be resolute and consistent in forcing Russia to cease aggression by completely blocking its presence and activities in international organizations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 3, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg visited the war-torn towns of Hostomel, Bucha, and Borodianka near Kyiv to see firsthand he devastating consequences of Russian aggression.