Azerbaijan Indexes Labor Pensions - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
a decree on indexation of labor pensions, Azernews reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN05022024000195011045ID1107810517
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.