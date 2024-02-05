Ambassador: Inter-Parliamentary Relations Demonstrate Positive Dynamics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov shared a comment
in his X social account saying that interparliamentary relations
between Azerbaijan and Mexico demonstrate positive dynamics, Azernews reports.
"We welcome the member of the Mexican parliament, a great friend
of Azerbaijan, and the chairman of the Mexican-Azerbaijani
friendship group in the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, Alberto
Villa. Inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries show
very positive dynamics," the report says.
Recall that Azerbaijan's relations with Mexico date back to the
1970s May 1978, Mexican President José López Portillo visited
the city of Baku while on a visit to the USSR. In April 1982,
future President Heydar Aliyev paid a visit to Mexico as head of a
Soviet delegation and met with President José López Portillo. At
the time, Heydar Aliyev was only a candidate for the Soviet
Politburo. In December 1991, Mexico recognised the independence of
Azerbaijan after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. On January
14, 1992, both nations established diplomatic relations. At first,
diplomatic relations between both nations were carried out from
their respective embassies; the Azerbaijani embassy in Washington,
D.C., United States, and the Mexican embassy in Ankara, Turkiye. In
2007, Azerbaijan opened an embassy in Mexico City, and Mexico
followed suit by opening an embassy in Baku in October 2014.
