Ambassador: Inter-Parliamentary Relations Demonstrate Positive Dynamics

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov shared a comment in his X social account saying that interparliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico demonstrate positive dynamics, Azernews reports.

"We welcome the member of the Mexican parliament, a great friend of Azerbaijan, and the chairman of the Mexican-Azerbaijani friendship group in the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, Alberto Villa. Inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries show very positive dynamics," the report says.

Recall that Azerbaijan's relations with Mexico date back to the 1970s May 1978, Mexican President José López Portillo visited the city of Baku while on a visit to the USSR. In April 1982, future President Heydar Aliyev paid a visit to Mexico as head of a Soviet delegation and met with President José López Portillo. At the time, Heydar Aliyev was only a candidate for the Soviet Politburo. In December 1991, Mexico recognised the independence of Azerbaijan after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. On January 14, 1992, both nations established diplomatic relations. At first, diplomatic relations between both nations were carried out from their respective embassies; the Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, D.C., United States, and the Mexican embassy in Ankara, Turkiye. In 2007, Azerbaijan opened an embassy in Mexico City, and Mexico followed suit by opening an embassy in Baku in October 2014.