S Azerbaijani Expert: It Is Needless To Question Issue Of Democracy If There Is Condition For Election

Election is one of the most important symbols of democracy,
sovereignty and human rights. If conditions are created for
elections in a country, it is unnecessary to question the issue of
democracy and human rights in that country.
Elyar Kamrani, a political expert from South Azerbaijan, said
these words in his comment to Azernews . He added
that Azerbaijan is experiencing the most important historical
moments among the post-Soviet countries in the last few years. For
this reason, it is considered appropriate to hold early
presidential elections.
"First of all, I must mention that if an election is held in a
country, democracy, that is, the right to vote, exists in that
country, and people's voting is considered important.
As for the holding of extraordinary elections, in my opinion, it
is the right time for this in a country like Azerbaijan, which is
distinguished with its political influence in the region and
beyond, and where democracy is developing," Kamrani said.
The expert added that interest and activity in elections is
another example of the right to free suffrage. According to him,
this kind of example has been continued as a tradition in
Azerbaijan since the country's independence.
"The level of democracy within a country can also be determined
by the level of participation in elections. Azerbaijan has always
been active in elections since its independence. We know that in
recent days, a number of pressures from the West regarding
democracy have been applied to Azerbaijan. However, I must
emphasise that, in terms of democracy, one country cannot be
compared with another. Each country has its own democratic values
and principles."
In addition, Elyar Kamrani said that he believes that the
elections to be held on February 7 will be completely transparent.
He noted that Azerbaijan invited the UN and other organizations as
observers to ensure full transparency of the elections.
"I can say with confidence that the elections in Azerbaijan will
be held transparently. As far as I know, Azerbaijan appealed to
several institutions to ensure the participation of the UN and
other organizations as observers in the elections," he
emphasised.
The expert from South Azerbaijan expressed his opinion about the
economic situation of the country. He emphasized both the political
and economic progress of Azerbaijan in the past five years as a
special achievement.
"If we look at the innovations in Azerbaijan in the past 5
years, we can say that Azerbaijan is already among the countries
that have confirmed themselves both economically and politically.
The economic situation in the country is rather stable, even with a
rapid trend towards development.
In the last four years, even Azerbaijan has reached the level of
a country that fully guarantees sovereignty and territorial
integrity. It is no coincidence that the upcoming extraordinary
presidential elections are the first to be held in Azerbaijan,
which has secured its full sovereignty as well as its entire
territorial integrity.
