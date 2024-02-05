Federal Reserve Chairman Powell indicates expectation of 3 rate cuts in 2024

(MENAFN) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has communicated the central bank's intention to implement three interest rate cuts, each approximately a quarter of a percentage point, throughout the year 2024. Powell reiterated this stance in a television interview broadcast on Sunday, emphasizing the shared belief among all members of the Federal Open Market Committee. The anticipated cuts aim to bring down interest rates from their current level, which stands at the highest in 23 years, ranging between 5.25 to 5.5 percent, with the expectation of these adjustments occurring within the next year.



In his appearance on CBS's "60 Minutes," Powell conveyed that the consensus within the Federal Reserve remains steadfast, despite no new official forecasts expected until March 20. During the interview, recorded on Thursday, Powell highlighted the continuity in monetary policymakers' expectations, asserting that no significant events have transpired to warrant substantial alterations in their projections.



While policymakers, on average, had anticipated a cut of 75 basis points in December, Powell acknowledged that the potential for adjusting interest rates could be influenced by economic conditions. He noted that in the event of economic weakening, the Fed may consider earlier and potentially swifter interest rate cuts. Conversely, if the economy and inflation display greater stability, adjustments to interest rates might be deferred or implemented more gradually than initially expected.



Powell also underscored the Fed's cautious approach, recognizing the strength of the current economy. This strength affords central bank officials the luxury of time to assess whether inflation will continue to decelerate. Powell's statements shed light on the delicate balancing act faced by the Federal Reserve, weighing the need for economic stimulus against the backdrop of a robust economy and the evolving trajectory of inflation.

