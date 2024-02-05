Metals Exploration Plc To Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference In Cape Town

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Metals Exploration Plc (AIM: MTL) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town.

121 Mining Investment Cape Town will be hosting over 125 mining companies and more than 550 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on February 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has a global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Metals Exploration Plc

Metals Exploration is the 100% owner of the Runruno Gold-Molybdenum Project, which it developed from greenfield to production. The project is located approximately 200 kilometres north of Manila in the province of Nueva Vizcaya in the Philippines, an area which has been known to be prospective in gold and other precious metals since the early 1960s the FY2023 the Company announced Record production of 85,194 ounces, exceeding Company's updated FY2023 gold production forecast of 81,000 ounces. AISC were $1,126 per ounce which was only slightly above the FY2023 lower guidance forecast of $1,120 per ounce. The Company also achieved excellent gold recovery in the processing operations – with FY2023 gold recovery of 88.7%.The Company's strategy is to continue to focus on further operational improvements at Runruno to lower costs and increase margins – aiming at increasing recovery in the processing plant and further optimising operating costs. The Company is also continuing to significantly deleverage its debt and strengthen its financial position, with net debt at FY2023 now reduced to US$19.9 million and expected to be fully repaid in Q2 2024. The Company is also looking to create a larger and more structured business with multiple mines, which will deliver significant shareholder value through acquisitions within the Philippines and ultimately the broader region, leveraging the Company's established in-country knowledge, experience, and strong technical team. The first such acquisition was announced in January 2024.

