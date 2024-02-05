Report: gold request increases in China

(MENAFN) Chinese investors and households played a pivotal role in driving significant gold consumption in 2023, contributing to robust global demand for the precious metal, as outlined in the World Gold Council's quarterly report. The publication revealed that Chinese investment demand for gold, encompassing bars and coins, surged by an impressive 28 percent, reaching 280 tons last year. Additionally, jewelry consumption in China witnessed a 10 percent increase, totaling 630 tons. Collectively, gold purchases in China reached nearly 960 tons in 2023.



Louise Street, senior market analyst at the WGC, emphasized the influential role of China in the global gold market, stating, "China was key to a lot of what was happening last year. When you look at the consumer sector, China is not the price-setting factor but it is providing a floor."



Despite being the world's second-largest consumer of gold, India experienced a decline in total gold purchases, reaching 748 tons in 2023. Following China and India, the top gold consumers included the United States (249 tons), Turkey (201.6 tons), and Iran (71.8 tons), with Russia, Germany, Egypt, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia rounding out the top ten.



The report underscored that, in conjunction with "blistering" demand from global central banks, Chinese consumer demand played a crucial role in propelling gold prices to record highs in December and maintaining them above USD2,000 per troy ounce in the current year.



According to the WGC, the total worldwide gold demand in 2023 marked the highest on record at 4,899 tons. While annual bar and coin investment experienced a mild contraction, annual jewelry consumption remained steady at 2,093 tons. The report delves into the nuanced dynamics influencing the global gold market, with China's significant contributions reflecting its growing influence as a key player in the precious metal's demand landscape.





