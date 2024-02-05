Well-known Berlin department store announces bankruptcy

(MENAFN) KaDeWe Group, the operator of the renowned KaDeWe flagship store in Berlin along with upscale outlets in Hamburg and Munich, has officially declared bankruptcy and filed for insolvency under self-administration. Despite achieving record sales of EUR728 million (USD786 million) in the 2022-2023 financial year, a nearly 25 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels, the company cites exorbitant rent costs as the primary reason for the insolvency filing. Chief Executive Officer Michael Peterseim emphasized that while the stores are operationally healthy, the soaring rent expenses have made it impossible to operate profitably.



The group highlights that rent costs experienced a significant spike of nearly 37 percent during the same period, leading to the restructuring decision. Peterseim acknowledged that the business remains profitable "before rent," underscoring the importance of normalizing rent levels for the company's strong future prospects.



KaDeWe Group is majority-owned by Thailand's Central Group, with a 49.9% ownership stake held by Signa Retail, an Austrian-based property empire. Signa Retail declared insolvency in the previous year, citing the "severe economic pressure" arising from interest rate hikes in Europe.



Signa, which owns the KaDeWe Group buildings, leases them back to the department stores. Central Group reported challenges in reaching an agreement on store rents with Signa, attributing the impasse to the "intransigent position of the landlord." Despite this, Central Group expressed its commitment to providing full support to KaDeWe and its other European luxury stores.



The bankruptcy filing of this iconic Berlin department store underscores the broader challenges faced by retailers dealing with escalating rent costs in the current economic landscape.







