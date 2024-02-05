YASHODA HOSPITALS, Hyderabad SUCCESSFULLY TREATS ELDERLY MAN WITH CA. BUCCAL MUCOSA

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Yashoda Hospitals (Malakpet) Hyderabad, a leading healthcare institution, has successfully treated an elderly man aged 57 from Warrangal suffering from CA. Buccal Mucosa, is commonly known as oral cancer. The patient was first admitted under Dr. Hari Krishna Reddy. K, Consultant General & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, who then referred it to Dr. Shaik Saleem, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. Under the expertise of Dr. Shaik Saleem and his dedicated team, the patient underwent a comprehensive treatment plan that resulted in a remarkable recovery.

Oral cancer, particularly squamous cell carcinoma, poses a significant threat to health, often presenting symptoms such as ulcers on the buccal mucosa, difficulty in mouth opening, and challenges in eating. Known risk factors include tobacco chewing, alcohol consumption, betel nut chewing, and, notably, the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) type 16.

The patient, initially presented with an ulcer over the left buccal mucosa and pain while eating, which prompted a thorough examination. Dr. Shaik Saleem and his team performed a biopsy and a PET SCAN, confirming the diagnosis of squamous cell carcinoma. The patient was meticulously prepared for surgery, both physically and psychologically, and subsequently underwent a left composite resection with a PMMC flap.

Following the surgical procedure, the patient was closely monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where blood pressure and vitals were stabilized. Postoperatively, the patient was discharged in a stable condition, receiving RT feeds and exhibiting a commendable recovery.

Dr. Shaikh Saleem, Consultant Surgical Oncologist commented, "Despite the patient's elderly age and the presence of hypertension as a comorbidity, we proceeded with a significant surgical intervention-Left Composite Resection with Pectoralis Major Myocutaneous flap. The postoperative period was smooth, and the patient was discharged without encountering any complications."

Yashoda Hospitals takes pride in its commitment to providing cutting-edge healthcare services, and Dr. Shaik Saleem's expertise, along with the collaborative efforts of the medical team, has resulted in a success rate that surpasses other institutions. The hospital remains dedicated to serving the community and advancing the field of oncology through compassionate care and innovative treatments.