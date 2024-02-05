Turkiye Refers 9 Suspected Spies To Court

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Turkish authorities sent nine people to the Justice Palace court in Istanbul on Monday on suspicion of selling information to the Israeli (intelligence agency) Mossad, the official Anadolu News Agency reported.

Last week's investigations by the Public Prosecutor's Office led to the arrest of seven suspects and the other two persons were found to be former detainees in the same investigations' case.

Turkish intelligence service had information that the Mossad tracked "targets in Turkiye through private inspectors." (end)

