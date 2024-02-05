Upcoming 10 years will witness more than USD1 trn spent on increasing gas output globally

(MENAFN) A new report from climate campaign group Global Witness reveals that the fossil fuel sector is anticipated to allocate more than USD1 trillion worldwide over the next decade for the expansion of natural gas production. The study, based on data from Rystad Energy, underscores Europe's pivotal role in driving this surge, with approximately USD223 billion dedicated to developing and operating new gas extraction sites to meet the continent's growing demand.



Major players such as Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Equinor, and Eni are expected to be among the top investors, contributing a combined USD144 billion to gas supply projects for Europe. The report raises concerns about the environmental implications of this substantial investment, urging a reconsideration of Europe's reliance on fossil gas and a more accelerated transition toward sustainable energy alternatives.



The analysis delves into both fossil gas and gas condensate, shedding light on the comprehensive scope of the industry's investment plans. Global Witness emphasizes the urgent need for the European Commission to reassess its energy strategy, advocating for a swift transition away from fossil fuels. The report suggests setting a target date of 2035 to phase out fossil gas, citing its high costs, associated crises, and detrimental impact on the climate as compelling reasons for a more sustainable energy future.



