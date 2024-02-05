OECD boosts global GDP forecast for 2024, cautions of risks of war in Middle East

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) revised its global economic growth forecast for 2024, providing a more optimistic outlook. However, amidst the positive projections, the organization sounded a cautionary note, highlighting the Middle East conflict as a potential threat. The disruption to navigation in the Red Sea, it warned, poses a risk of escalating consumer goods prices.



The Paris-based organization now anticipates a global growth rate of 2.9 percent for 2024, up from its previous November forecast of 2.7 percent. This upward adjustment is notably influenced by a significant upward revision of growth expectations for the United States. Despite the unexpectedly robust global growth of 3.1 percent in 2023, with inflation declining more rapidly than anticipated, the OECD acknowledges signs of a potential slowdown. It attributes this to the impact of high-interest rates affecting lending and real estate markets, coupled with persistently weak global trade.



While major economies are witnessing a decline in inflation, the organization remains cautious, emphasizing that it is premature to confirm the complete containment of underlying price pressures. The OECD's annual economic forecasts update underlines the nuanced nature of the global economic landscape, balancing positive growth indicators with emerging challenges.



The heightened focus on potential disruptions in the Middle East, particularly regarding navigation in the Red Sea, underscores the interconnectedness of geopolitical events and their potential impact on the broader global economy. As the OECD continues to monitor economic trends, the delicate balance between growth and potential risks remains a central theme in shaping the trajectory of the world economy in the coming year.

