Russia sanctions banana shipments from South American nation

(MENAFN) Russia's food safety regulator, Rosselkhoznadzor, has announced a partial ban on banana imports from Ecuador, the world's leading exporter of bananas. The decision, effective from February 5, targets five specific Ecuadorian exporters after the discovery of a hazardous pest, the polyphagous humpback fly (Megaselia scalaris Loew), in shipments. This fly is deemed a significant quarantine risk for both Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries due to its potential contamination of various products and its role as a carrier for cholera and the bee plague. Rosselkhoznadzor has urged Ecuadorian suppliers to investigate producers and cautioned that more stringent measures could follow if steps are not taken to prevent the export of unsafe bananas to Russia. The move is noteworthy as Moscow ranks among Ecuador's largest buyers of bananas.



In a separate development, Rosselkhoznadzor has also prohibited the import of Ecuadorian carnations, which enter Russia via the Netherlands, Germany, Latvia, and Lithuania. The regulator has notified the relevant authorities in these European Union (EU) states, requesting a halt to certifying Ecuadorian carnations as of February 9. This decision comes after the discovery of Californian flower thrips (Frankliniella occidentalis), a pest known to cause substantial crop losses, in flowers of Ecuadorian origin. The dual bans underscore Russia's commitment to ensuring food safety and may have broader implications for trade relations between Russia and Ecuador, prompting a review of import protocols and inspection procedures.





MENAFN05022024000045015687ID1107810474