(MENAFN) In a peculiar turn of events, Indian officials have released a pigeon that was detained for eight months on suspicion of conducting espionage operations on behalf of China. The bird, discovered near a port in Mumbai last May, raised concerns when it was found wearing two rings on its legs with what appeared to be Chinese inscriptions on its wings. However, after an extensive investigation, authorities determined that the pigeon had no nefarious intentions and was, in fact, an open-water racing bird from Taiwan that had escaped and found its way to the subcontinent.



The pigeon's detainment prompted intervention from PETA, the animal rights group, which advocated for the bird's freedom. The avian, initially deemed a flight risk, had been held at an animal hospital before being transferred to the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. On Tuesday, the staff at the organization released the pigeon, marking the end of its eight-month ordeal.



PETA India played a pivotal role in securing the bird's freedom, prompting Mumbai police to approve the release of the avian, wrongfully accused of espionage. The case highlights the challenges of distinguishing between innocent animals and potential security threats in a world where even pigeons become subjects of suspicion.



This incident is not the first time a bird has been entangled in espionage suspicions in India. In 2020, police in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir released a bird suspected of spying after it flew across the heavily militarized border that separates India and Pakistan. The curious cases of avian misidentity shed light on the intricate dynamics at play along international borders, where even birds become unwitting subjects of scrutiny and investigation.







