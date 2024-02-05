Itochu Air stops collaboration with Albit Systems due to influence of Gaza genocide

(MENAFN) On Monday, an executive from Itochu Corp, a prominent Japanese trading company, announced the cessation of its aviation unit's strategic cooperation with Israeli company Albit Systems by the end of February. This decision is attributed to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, raising concerns about the broader geopolitical implications on business collaborations.



The collaboration between Itochu Aviation, Albit Systems, and NAS had been formalized through a memorandum of understanding for strategic cooperation in March 2022. However, Teosi Hachimura, Itochu's Chief Financial Officer, revealed that the company is taking this step following the International Court of Justice's recent order directed at Israel. The court mandated Israel to cease acts of genocide against the Palestinians and intensify efforts to protect civilians.



During a press conference to announce the company's results, Hachimura clarified that the partnership with Albit Systems had originated from a request by the Japanese Ministry of Defense. The objective was to import defense equipment for the Self-Defense Forces, crucial for Japan's security, and had no direct connection to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. However, in light of the International Court of Justice's order on January 26 and the Japanese government's support for the court's role, Itochu has already suspended any new activities under the memorandum and plans to terminate it by the end of February.



This decision underscores the complex interplay between business partnerships and geopolitical events, demonstrating the impact of international legal rulings on corporate strategies. The termination of cooperation reflects a broader trend of companies navigating the challenges arising from geopolitical conflicts and aligning their operations with global diplomatic considerations.

