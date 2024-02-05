Malaysia Aviation Group To Add 12 New Aircraft In Fleet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: As part of fleet expansion efforts, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is going to induct 12 new aircraft in 2024, including its first Airbus 330-900 (A330neo) scheduled to arrive in 3Q2024. The group is looking to receive four of the new aircraft type in 2024, alongside eight of the Boeing 737-8 aircraft to support its network growth requirements.

In August 2022, MAG signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Avolon for the acquisition of 20 A330neo aircraft which are scheduled to be delivered through to 2028.

On the expansion, Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director, MAG, said,“This expansion is not just about increasing our inventory in numbers but also introducing the first-of-its-kind cabin class, new seats and experiences that prioritises customer safety, comfort and overall satisfaction. We will continue to channel our investments into endeavours that strategically align with the key pillars driving our customer value proposition, namely cabin comfort, in-flight dining, and service delivery of our esteemed cabin crew.”

The A330neo is set to provide improved operational efficiency to the MAG fleet while also allowing it to address environmental targets by offering up to 25 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and emissions.

With a 1-2-1 configuration, the newly-designed Collins Aerospace Elevation Business Class seats will be a first for the group, featuring an all-suite cabin with individual privacy doors which prioritises cabin comfort and practicality.

With an all-aisle access layout, the seats ensure a comfortable and fully flat experience. The introduction of these new seats also positions Malaysia Airlines as the flagship carrier in the world to feature the Elevation seats on the A330 airframe.

The A330neo will comprise 297 seats (28 in Business Class and 269 in Economy Class, of which 24 seats come with extra legroom).

Additional features include wireless charging pods, ergonomic seat cushions, integrated in-flight entertainment (IFE) solutions and Wi-Fi connectivity.

T