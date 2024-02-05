The 2024 Best New Product Awards winners are listed below. For more information on the program and winners, visit:

"There are so many new products launched every year and the Best New Product Awards program continues to help guide consumers to discover those stand-out new products that can meet their evolving needs and are worth consumers' hard-earned dollars." says Kim Diamond, Vice President of the Best New Product Awards. "Every year we see brands leveraging their wins across all channels, such as e-commerce and social media, and we see this directly and positively affect their sales because leveraging the Best New Product Awards credential delivers a proven ROI." says Diamond.

"The Awards are 100% consumer-voted, without juries, and are backed by leading market research firm BrandSpark International, making the Program a leading award in the marketplace," says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International." We know from our extensive research that consumer-voted awards are very influential just behind word of mouth from friends and family", says Levy.

Some key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark American Shopper Study & the Best New Product Awards



The 2023 BrandSpark American Shopper Study revealed that two years into the onset of the inflationary economic conditions, 1 in 2 consumers say that money is tight. In response to the higher prices that 2 in 3 say they've seen for 'most products' they buy, 71% of Americans have adapted their shopping habits. "This trend has made it extremely important for new products to deliver value through meaningful innovation and superior performance, and to ensure that Americans recognize the superior benefits on offer." says Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International.

"Fortunately, many brands were up to this challenge and their new products rated highly with shoppers", says Scrutton. 79% of shoppers report that they continue to like trying new products. Even with money tight, 2 in 3 say they are willing to pay more for a new product if it is better than what was previously available.

80% of Americans believe there is a lot they can do with nutrition to prevent illness, and 32% consider probiotics an important part of that dietary intake, including 36% of women (highlighted by Culturelle's win in the Women's Probiotic category). Probiotics are valued as much as fiber, with only protein, calcium, and the core letter vitamins getting more attention from American consumers. The 2024 winning products reveal that the primary trends driving successful innovation were superior performance or efficacy, convenience, experiential innovation with taste or scent, enhanced health benefits, and sustainability.

Leading food and beverage innovations have embraced alternative ingredients to cater to evolving dietary preferences. 1 in 4 Americans have some form of dietary restriction, led by lactose intolerance and food allergies.

Several winners in Food & Beverage delivered amazing taste in plant-based formats, accessible to those on lactose-free or vegan diets, or simply looking for an alternative, including Natural Bliss Oat Milk, Kraft NotCheese Slices, RollinGreens Chopped Fajita Plant-Based CHIC'KEN, and Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt.

Low sugar formulations and snacks based on natural ingredients continue to resonate with careful consumers and those generally seeking better-for-you options. Dole delivered on this with two winning products, Dole Light Pineapple Juice Drink and Dole Wiggles Fruit Juice Gels.

In grocery stores, 2 in 3 say that store brands can be just as good as brand names, and high-value great-tasting products from affordability leaders like ALDI are supporting this trend.

ALDI achieved several Best New Product Awards wins in the Food & Beverage categories: Nature's Nectar OJ Blends & Energy Liquid Water Enhancers, Priano Hearty Ravioli & Specially Selected Sliced Italian Bread, and in the Wine categories with Grande Alberone Rosso & 3REIN Red Blend.

In the realm of sustainability, top-rated innovations represent a commitment to eco-friendly practices. 74% of shoppers say they appreciate when companies make products more environmentally-friendly.

Method Concentrated All-Purpose Cleaner Refill Starter Kit delivers efficacy in a high-value, convenient, and significantly more sustainable format. Similarly, Listerine Mouthwash Concentrate Refill delivers a more sustainable product format with refillable packaging using less plastic and fewer carbon emissions.

The highest rated innovations in Household Care, Tide and Downy continued to find ways to enhance their category-leading laundry care products with Tide Power PODS Febreze Odor Eliminators and Downy Rinse & Refresh fabric care. "These products delivered on what Americans love: convenience and value, with 71% looking for innovations that will make their life easier", says Scrutton.

Top-rated winners in Home Goods include Ninja Combi multi-cooker, Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum, and Swiffer Power Mop, helping Americans complete everyday tasks quicker and more easily.

In Personal Care & Beauty, 2 in 3 believe that ongoing research & development is continually leading to better products. Gentleness on skin tops the list of consumer requirements, and the top-rated innovations delivered through effective and natural ingredients.

Love by essie Plant-Based Nail Polish used alternative ingredients to deliver the same performance as traditional formulations, while Dove Body Wash Reformulation enhanced a favored hero product, and Neutrogena Gentle Foaming Cleanser + Concentrate found a more effective way to deliver the benefits the brand is known for.

2024 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS

LIST OF WINNERS*