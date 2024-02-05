               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Brandspark International Announces Its 16Th Annual 2024 Best New Product Awards Winners, Honoring The Best New Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Household Care, Home Goods And Footwear Products, Based On A Nationwide Survey Of American Consumers


2/5/2024 7:02:29 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BrandSpark International and Newsweek have just announced the winners of the 16th annual 2024 Best New Product Awards ("BNPA"), America's most credible new product awards program. This year, over 12,000 Americans participated in the national survey to rate products in 88 categories for the latest and greatest in Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Kids, Pet, Household Care, Home Goods and Footwear. The winners are 100% consumer-voted and were determined based on real shoppers who purchased these winning products. Newsweek will be covering the winners across both online and print platforms in the coming months.

The 2024 Best New Product Awards winners are listed below. For more information on the program and winners, visit:
.

"There are so many new products launched every year and the Best New Product Awards program continues to help guide consumers to discover those stand-out new products that can meet their evolving needs and are worth consumers' hard-earned dollars." says Kim Diamond, Vice President of the Best New Product Awards. "Every year we see brands leveraging their wins across all channels, such as e-commerce and social media, and we see this directly and positively affect their sales because leveraging the Best New Product Awards credential delivers a proven ROI." says Diamond.

"The Awards are 100% consumer-voted, without juries, and are backed by leading market research firm BrandSpark International, making the Program a leading award in the marketplace," says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International." We know from our extensive research that consumer-voted awards are very influential just behind word of mouth from friends and family", says Levy.

Some key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark American Shopper Study & the Best New Product Awards

  • The 2023 BrandSpark American Shopper Study revealed that two years into the onset of the inflationary economic conditions, 1 in 2 consumers say that money is tight. In response to the higher prices that 2 in 3 say they've seen for 'most products' they buy, 71% of Americans have adapted their shopping habits. "This trend has made it extremely important for new products to deliver value through meaningful innovation and superior performance, and to ensure that Americans recognize the superior benefits on offer." says Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International.
  • "Fortunately, many brands were up to this challenge and their new products rated highly with shoppers", says Scrutton. 79% of shoppers report that they continue to like trying new products. Even with money tight, 2 in 3 say they are willing to pay more for a new product if it is better than what was previously available.
  • 80% of Americans believe there is a lot they can do with nutrition to prevent illness, and 32% consider probiotics an important part of that dietary intake, including 36% of women (highlighted by Culturelle's win in the Women's Probiotic category). Probiotics are valued as much as fiber, with only protein, calcium, and the core letter vitamins getting more attention from American consumers.
  • The 2024 winning products reveal that the primary trends driving successful innovation were superior performance or efficacy, convenience, experiential innovation with taste or scent, enhanced health benefits, and sustainability.

Leading food and beverage innovations have embraced alternative ingredients to cater to evolving dietary preferences. 1 in 4 Americans have some form of dietary restriction, led by lactose intolerance and food allergies.

Several winners in Food & Beverage delivered amazing taste in plant-based formats, accessible to those on lactose-free or vegan diets, or simply looking for an alternative, including Natural Bliss Oat Milk, Kraft NotCheese Slices, RollinGreens Chopped Fajita Plant-Based CHIC'KEN, and Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt.

Low sugar formulations and snacks based on natural ingredients continue to resonate with careful consumers and those generally seeking better-for-you options. Dole delivered on this with two winning products, Dole Light Pineapple Juice Drink and Dole Wiggles Fruit Juice Gels.

In grocery stores, 2 in 3 say that store brands can be just as good as brand names, and high-value great-tasting products from affordability leaders like ALDI are supporting this trend.

ALDI achieved several Best New Product Awards wins in the Food & Beverage categories: Nature's Nectar OJ Blends & Energy Liquid Water Enhancers, Priano Hearty Ravioli & Specially Selected Sliced Italian Bread, and in the Wine categories with Grande Alberone Rosso & 3REIN Red Blend.

In the realm of sustainability, top-rated innovations represent a commitment to eco-friendly practices. 74% of shoppers say they appreciate when companies make products more environmentally-friendly.

Method Concentrated All-Purpose Cleaner Refill Starter Kit delivers efficacy in a high-value, convenient, and significantly more sustainable format. Similarly, Listerine Mouthwash Concentrate Refill delivers a more sustainable product format with refillable packaging using less plastic and fewer carbon emissions.

The highest rated innovations in Household Care, Tide and Downy continued to find ways to enhance their category-leading laundry care products with Tide Power PODS Febreze Odor Eliminators and Downy Rinse & Refresh fabric care. "These products delivered on what Americans love: convenience and value, with 71% looking for innovations that will make their life easier", says Scrutton.

Top-rated winners in Home Goods include Ninja Combi multi-cooker, Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum, and Swiffer Power Mop, helping Americans complete everyday tasks quicker and more easily.

In Personal Care & Beauty, 2 in 3 believe that ongoing research & development is continually leading to better products. Gentleness on skin tops the list of consumer requirements, and the top-rated innovations delivered through effective and natural ingredients.

Love by essie Plant-Based Nail Polish used alternative ingredients to deliver the same performance as traditional formulations, while Dove Body Wash Reformulation enhanced a favored hero product, and Neutrogena Gentle Foaming Cleanser + Concentrate found a more effective way to deliver the benefits the brand is known for.

2024 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS
LIST OF WINNERS*

WINNING PRODUCT

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES

2022 Sauvignon Blanc - Russian River Valley (Really Good Boxed Wine)

Boxed Wine

ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Sliced Italian Bread

Bread

Werther's Salted Caramel Creme Soft Caramels

Candy

Maple Brown Sugar Chex

Cereal

Sunshine Bliss Chardonnay

Chardonnay Under $10

Good & Gather Snack Line

Children's Snack

ALDI-Exclusive Barissimo Barista Cold Foams: Sweet Vanilla, Mocha Fudge

Coffee Enhancer / Dairy Topping

Keebler's Chips Deluxe Fudgy

Cookies

Litehouse Yogurt Dressing & Dip

Dip

Gatorade Fast Twitch

Energy Drink

GoodPop Mini Cans

Flavored Sparkling Water

ALDI-Exclusive Priano Hearty Ravioli: Mushroom, Italian Sausage

Fresh Pasta

Chloe's Mini Cookie Sandwiches

Frozen Dessert

Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles

Frozen Waffle

Dole Wiggles Fruit Juice Gels

Fruit Snack

Oggi Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza

Banza Homestyle, Blueberry & Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles

Gluten-Free Frozen Waffle

Halo Top Frozen Yogurt Pops

Better-for-you
Frozen Dessert

Maxwell House Iced Latte with Foam

Iced Coffee

ALDI-Exclusive Grande Alberone Rosso

Italian Red Wine under $20

ALDI-Exclusive Nature's Nectar OJ Blends: Orange Peach Mango, Orange Strawberry Banana

Juice Blends

Kettle Brand Air Fried Chips

Kettle Chip

Dole Light Pineapple Juice Drink

Low / No Sugar Juice

Entenmann's Refrigerated Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough

Make-it-Yourself Baked Good

RollinGreens Chopped Fajita Plant-Based CHIC'KEN

Meat Alternative

Pasta Roni Heat and Eat

Microwavable Side Dish

Tic Tac Strawberry & Cream

Mints

Pacific Foods Organic Plant-Based Chili

Organic Microwavable Side Dish

Natural Bliss Oat Milk

Plant-Based Beverage

Impossible Indulgent Burger

Plant-Based Burger

Kraft NotCheese Slices

Plant-Based Cheese

Lenny & Larry's Dip'd Wafer Bar

Protein Bar

ALDI-Exclusive 3REIN Red Blend

Red Wine from USA under $25

Fresh Express Chopped Salad Kits

Salad Kit

Once Upon a Farm Refrigerated Oat Bars

Snack Bar

Dr. Pepper Strawberries & Cream

Soft Drink

Campbells Gluten-Free Condensed Soup

Soup

Banza Bucatini

Specialty Pasta (Dry Pasta)

Ragu Kettle Cooked Sauce

Tomato Sauce

Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt

Vegan Chocolate Bar

ALDI-Exclusive Energy Liquid Water Enhancers: Acai Berry, Black Cherry, Strawberry Pineapple, Tropical Fusion

Water Enhancer

WINNING PRODUCT

HEALTH, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE & KIDS CATEGORIES

Nivea Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10

Body Lotion

Dove Body Wash Reformulation

Body Wash

DrKids Children's Pain + Fever Gummy Bite

Children's Immunity / Cough & Cold Supplement

TheraBreath Kids

Children's Mouthwash

Viviscal Dry Shampoo

Dry Shampoo

Oral-B iO Series 10

Electric Toothbrush Over $100

OLAY Regenerist Hyaluronic + Peptide24 Gel Moisturizer

Face Moisturizer

Olay Super Serum

Face Serum

St. Ives Exfoliating Toners

Face Toner

Neutrogena Gentle Foaming Cleanser + Concentrate

Facial Cleanser

Maybelline Super Stay 24H Skin Tint with Vitamin C

Foundation

Goli 3-in-1 Pre+Post+Probiotics Gummy

Gut Health Gummy

Conair InfinitiPro Heat Protect Dryer

Hair Dryer

Sigma Beauty Lip Creams

Lip Care

Maybelline New York The Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara

Mascara

Listerine Mouthwash Concentrate Refill

Mouthwash Concentrate

Love by essie Plant-Based Nail Polish

Nail Polish

Tylenol Precise Pain Relieving Cream

Pain Relieving Cream

Premier Protein Plant Based

Plant-Based Protein Powder

John Frieda Frizz Ease Replenish & Repair Nourishing Shampoo

Shampoo

SmartyPants Relax & Sleep

Sleep Aid

Cerave Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen

Sunscreen

Robitussin Honey Medi-Soothers

Throat Lozenge

Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release

Toothpaste

Venus Dermaplaning Razor

Women's Hair Removal

Culturelle Women's 4-in-1 Protection

Women's Probiotic

Hyland's Naturals Women's Health Supplements

Women's Supplement

WINNING PRODUCT

HOUSEHOLD & PET CATEGORIES

Febreze Mood Collection (Refresh & Energize, Romance & Desire, Soothe & Restore)

Air Freshener

Hill's Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin Cat Food

Cat Food

Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs

Dish Detergent Pods

Hill's Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin Dog Food

Dog Food

Owala 40oz Tumbler

Drink Tumbler

Downy Rinse & Refresh

Fabric Care

Fabuloso 2X Concentrated

Floor Cleaner

Ziploc Stay Open Storage & Freezer Bags

Household Plastic Bags

Tide Power PODS Febreze Odor Eliminators

Laundry Detergent

Method Concentrated All-Purpose Cleaner Refill Starter Kit

Natural Household Cleaner

WINNING PRODUCT

HOME GOODS & FOOTWEAR CATEGORIES

Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde

Air Purifier

Silk & Snow Upholstered Bed Frames

Bed Frame

Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip Ins Ultra Flex 3

Lifestyle Shoe

Purple Restore Hybrid Mattress

Mattress Over $2000

Casper Snow Mattress

Mattress Under $2000

Swiffer Power Mop

Mop

Ninja Combi

Multi-cooker Oven

Adidas Ultraboost Light

Running Shoe

Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum

Stick Vacuum

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Wet & Dry Vacuum

Wet / Dry Vacuum
About
BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001,
BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the insights necessary to understand omnichannel shoppers, refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Best New Product Awards win or use the Best New Product Awards logo or winning claims.

For licensing information, please contact: Brian Kolb, CEO, ENVeritas, [email protected]

For interview requests or more information on the awards, please contact:
Jill Budik, Spotlight Media Relations, 212.489.8774, [email protected]
Kim Diamond, VP, Best New Product Awards, [email protected]

For more information regarding
BrandSpark's extensive omni-channel shopper insights, please contact: Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International, [email protected]

SOURCE Best New Product Awards Inc.

MENAFN05022024003732001241ID1107810460

